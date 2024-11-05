Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 38 | Ancient Roots, Modern Wellness

In this episode of Sovereign Sisters, host Angela Atkins is joined by Matt Roeske, founder of Cultivate Elevate, for a thought-provoking discussion on alternative health, environmental awareness, and personal empowerment. Matt shares his journey into electroculture, ancient wisdom, and energy in nature. Together, Angela and Matt explore essential health topics, from nutrient-rich foods and regenerative farming to the impact of EMFs and the power of light and sound frequencies on well-being.

This episode is a must-listen for those curious about natural health practices, self-sufficiency, and the hidden influences impacting health today. Join Angela and Matt for an inspiring conversation that challenges conventional wisdom and encourages listeners to rediscover their innate vitality and resilience.

