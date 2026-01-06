BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1/6/26 TRUMP ACTION! J6: Byrd $190M Grift, SAVE ACT, UN/NATO Finished!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
36 views • 1 day ago

1/6/26 President Trump instructed the GOP to legislate Election Security & End Insurance Co Grift as Mike Byrd, killer of Ashli Babbitt, exposed in Day Care fraud $190M TP$ after J6 2021! 2026 launches with America Fighting Back against the Globalist Bankster "multi-polar order"! PRAY & Take Action Now! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Support Jason Jones/Christians Targeted:

https://www.vulnerablepeopleproject.com/


Michael Byrd: $190M HHS Daycare!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/developing-lt-michael-byrd-who-shot-ashli-babbitt/


DHS Massive Op in MN Daycare Fraud:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-dhs-launches-massive-door-door-audit-somali/


Denmark warns: NATO Over re Greenland:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/denmark-warns-nato-is-if-us-moves-greenland/


Rep. Doug Lamalfa "dies suddenly" 65:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/new-gop-rep-doug-lamalfa-dead-65-republican/


Walz guilt in Healthcare fraud exposed:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/charge-him-tim-walz-admits-guilt-explosive-somali/


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go :

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

