Irish Patriots/Truthers Storm RTE HQ Dublin Ireland - Demand RTE End FAKE NEWS Broadcasting

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Top Story The Perfect Storm - Patriots of Ireland Storm RTE HQ Dublin Ireland - Irish Patriots Demand RTE End The FAKE NEWS Broadcasting - Irish Patriots Warn RTE That "We Will Be Back During The Week" If RTE Continue To Broadcast Fake News About The Corona Covid 19 Virus And Many Other News Stories From Ireland.
Further Info:
https://ie.trends365.net/article/5f4a5f89ac68cd0e41434bc1#
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMvYB2WRX2w
Fergal Sheehy Channel