Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Crime Family: $10 MIL bribe from Ukraine. This might just sink the Bidens.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
Shop now
35 views
Published Yesterday

Biden Crime Family: $10 MIL bribe from Ukraine. This might just sink the Bidens.

Jesse Watters


Joe and Hunter Biden coerced a Ukrainian CEO to bribe them $10 million, according to a declassified FBI document. They were strong-arming Burisma the whole time and it all Joe’s idea. This might just be what sinks the Bidens.

@JesseBWatters
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1682189351780843520?s=20




Keywords
white house whistleblowerfbi coverupbiden crime family1023chuck grassley receipts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket