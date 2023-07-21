Biden Crime Family: $10 MIL bribe from Ukraine. This might just sink the Bidens.

Jesse Watters



Joe and Hunter Biden coerced a Ukrainian CEO to bribe them $10 million, according to a declassified FBI document. They were strong-arming Burisma the whole time and it all Joe’s idea. This might just be what sinks the Bidens.

