Palestinian Authority President Denounces 'War Crimes'

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday denounced Israel’s operation inside Gaza’s largest hospital. The attack is a “flagrant violation of international law”, said a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which demanded “urgent international intervention to protect the civilians there”. Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, issued some of his strongest words yet.
Adding today:
The United Nations Security Council has voted in favor of a humanitarian pause in Israel's war on Gaza. The 15-member council called for urgent and extended pauses to allow aid access.
Adding:
Death toll from Zionist entity genocide in Gaza hits 11,500 on day 40 of apartheid aggressionMore than 4,700 children among Palestinians murdered so far in Gaza, injuries hit 29k
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.