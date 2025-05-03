© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Government SILENCED Royal Marines for opposing DEI
HERE'S WHAT THE ROYAL MARINE PETITION SAID: https://x.com/PlasticScot/status/1915846889959837717
My Royal Marine brother is being silenced by the UK government for speaking out about dangerous DEI policies that he feels will result in the death of Marines.
Further Info:
Royal Marine Detained Under Terror Legislation After Questioning Corps DEI Policy
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=307789
Mirrored - Plastic Scot
