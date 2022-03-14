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A summary of how the 'virus' is allegedly a scam
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30 views • March 14, 2022
Below is an interesting link (apparently from Waikato University and written by someone using only the name Alison) which attempts to debunk what Dr. Sam Bailey and many others are saying. There is also a very large number of responses in the comments section to that article, many of which are also very interesting.
https://blog.waikato.ac.nz/bioblog/2021/04/sam-bailey-on-isolating-viruses-and-why-she-is-wrong/
https://blog.waikato.ac.nz/bioblog/2021/04/sam-bailey-on-isolating-viruses-and-why-she-is-wrong/
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