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You Won’t BELIEVE the Epic FAIL Surrounding Giant GRETA THUNBERG Mural!!! (MIRRORED)
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1398 views • December 26, 2019
You Won’t BELIEVE the Epic FAIL Surrounding Giant GRETA THUNBERG Mural!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dr Steve Turley at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rJKjIfFrpUU/
Your investments CAN help America. Click here to learn more: https://americanvalues.com/turley/ Note: Investing in the stock market involves risk.
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The Greta Thunberg mural is but the latest among a long line of fails for globalists trying to exploit a poor uninformed girl for their own wicked purposes, and I have a feeling that litany of failures is only going to continue!
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It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come!!!
————————————————————————
PLEASE SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
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WATCH NEXT - Greta Thunberg CRUMBLES Without Her Script!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0IZlY8llMc&list=PLDQ1YxpBwDLE05WzCrJHWabviwkJNFZtY&index=2
Also CHECK OUT - Greta Thunberg’s Rage Activism is Already BACKFIRING on Environmentalists!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Guuy8Dez-V4&list=PLDQ1YxpBwDLE05WzCrJHWabviwkJNFZtY&index=7
If you like this video, you'll LOVE these:
Greta Thunberg CRUMBLES Without Her Script!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0IZlY8llMc&t=1s
Another Ultra-Liberal College COLLAPSING!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxjf_vjPF1c&t=3s
7,200 Jobs CUT At CNN, Huffington Post, BuzzFeed in 2019!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnjyyMYDDLM&t=15s
_________________________________________________
Make sure to sign-up for our Email ALERTS so we can stay in touch here: http://turleytalks.com/
Make sure to LIKE by Facebook Page and get lots of articles on conservative trends: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks
**LIMITED TIME OFFER** Get your own Renewing the Classical Mind Book Bundle with Tumbler and extra FREE book at a special discount price!!!! https://www.turleytalks.com/turley-talks-online-merch THANK YOU for SUPPORTING this CHANNEL!!! ▰˘◡˘▰
📲 Sponsor me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.co..
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dr Steve Turley at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rJKjIfFrpUU/
Your investments CAN help America. Click here to learn more: https://americanvalues.com/turley/ Note: Investing in the stock market involves risk.
————————————————————————
The Greta Thunberg mural is but the latest among a long line of fails for globalists trying to exploit a poor uninformed girl for their own wicked purposes, and I have a feeling that litany of failures is only going to continue!
————————————————————————
It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come!!!
————————————————————————
PLEASE SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
————————————————————————
WATCH NEXT - Greta Thunberg CRUMBLES Without Her Script!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0IZlY8llMc&list=PLDQ1YxpBwDLE05WzCrJHWabviwkJNFZtY&index=2
Also CHECK OUT - Greta Thunberg’s Rage Activism is Already BACKFIRING on Environmentalists!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Guuy8Dez-V4&list=PLDQ1YxpBwDLE05WzCrJHWabviwkJNFZtY&index=7
If you like this video, you'll LOVE these:
Greta Thunberg CRUMBLES Without Her Script!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0IZlY8llMc&t=1s
Another Ultra-Liberal College COLLAPSING!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxjf_vjPF1c&t=3s
7,200 Jobs CUT At CNN, Huffington Post, BuzzFeed in 2019!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnjyyMYDDLM&t=15s
_________________________________________________
Make sure to sign-up for our Email ALERTS so we can stay in touch here: http://turleytalks.com/
Make sure to LIKE by Facebook Page and get lots of articles on conservative trends: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks
**LIMITED TIME OFFER** Get your own Renewing the Classical Mind Book Bundle with Tumbler and extra FREE book at a special discount price!!!! https://www.turleytalks.com/turley-talks-online-merch THANK YOU for SUPPORTING this CHANNEL!!! ▰˘◡˘▰
📲 Sponsor me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.co..
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