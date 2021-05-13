Clinically proven 100% success rate therapy for COVID-19 - Dr Shankara Chetty, South Africa

Over 4,000 COVID-19 patients successfully treated so far – no hospitalization required, no deaths. This doctor has figured out a way out of the pandemic! This incredible interview highlights the future of COVID-19 treatment, available anywhere in the world. Dr Shankara Chetty (South Africa) has significant experience in managing COVID-19 patients in the outpatient setting, incorporating his research findings and a solid understanding of the disease.



His background is in Biology and Microbiology with many years practicing as a Family Practitioner.



0:00 - Intro

4:15 - Covid in Port Edward, South Africa

6:45 - Covid-19 research

12:55 - Clinical approach to Covid

13:50 - Low cost strategies to prevent Covid transmission

17:20 - Hydroxychloroquine in Covid

19:45 - Early intervention in Covid

24:10 - Shortness of breath in Covid

25:00 - The 8th day of Covid symptoms is vital

27:10 - Hypersensitivity in Covid

34:25 - Ivermectin in Covid

39:50 - Perspectives on Covid vaccination

40:55 - Why does this approach to Covid not get more attention?

43:20 - Randomized control trial (RCT) appropriate in Covid?

46:10 - Real world Covid case management

47:50 - How to train Covid patients to recognize important signs

49:20 - Covid outpatient management

54:30 - Vitamin D in Covid

57:00 - Post-dated prescriptions for the 8th day of Covid symptoms



Having alternative solutions is especially important for countries with limited intensive care facilities and poor access to vaccines.