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Clinically proven 100% success rate therapy for COVID-19 - Dr Shankara Chetty, South Africa
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105 views • May 13, 2021
Over 4,000 COVID-19 patients successfully treated so far – no hospitalization required, no deaths. This doctor has figured out a way out of the pandemic! This incredible interview highlights the future of COVID-19 treatment, available anywhere in the world. Dr Shankara Chetty (South Africa) has significant experience in managing COVID-19 patients in the outpatient setting, incorporating his research findings and a solid understanding of the disease.
His background is in Biology and Microbiology with many years practicing as a Family Practitioner.
0:00 - Intro
4:15 - Covid in Port Edward, South Africa
6:45 - Covid-19 research
12:55 - Clinical approach to Covid
13:50 - Low cost strategies to prevent Covid transmission
17:20 - Hydroxychloroquine in Covid
19:45 - Early intervention in Covid
24:10 - Shortness of breath in Covid
25:00 - The 8th day of Covid symptoms is vital
27:10 - Hypersensitivity in Covid
34:25 - Ivermectin in Covid
39:50 - Perspectives on Covid vaccination
40:55 - Why does this approach to Covid not get more attention?
43:20 - Randomized control trial (RCT) appropriate in Covid?
46:10 - Real world Covid case management
47:50 - How to train Covid patients to recognize important signs
49:20 - Covid outpatient management
54:30 - Vitamin D in Covid
57:00 - Post-dated prescriptions for the 8th day of Covid symptoms
Having alternative solutions is especially important for countries with limited intensive care facilities and poor access to vaccines.
His background is in Biology and Microbiology with many years practicing as a Family Practitioner.
0:00 - Intro
4:15 - Covid in Port Edward, South Africa
6:45 - Covid-19 research
12:55 - Clinical approach to Covid
13:50 - Low cost strategies to prevent Covid transmission
17:20 - Hydroxychloroquine in Covid
19:45 - Early intervention in Covid
24:10 - Shortness of breath in Covid
25:00 - The 8th day of Covid symptoms is vital
27:10 - Hypersensitivity in Covid
34:25 - Ivermectin in Covid
39:50 - Perspectives on Covid vaccination
40:55 - Why does this approach to Covid not get more attention?
43:20 - Randomized control trial (RCT) appropriate in Covid?
46:10 - Real world Covid case management
47:50 - How to train Covid patients to recognize important signs
49:20 - Covid outpatient management
54:30 - Vitamin D in Covid
57:00 - Post-dated prescriptions for the 8th day of Covid symptoms
Having alternative solutions is especially important for countries with limited intensive care facilities and poor access to vaccines.
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