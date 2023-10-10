Create New Account
TFR - 109 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 2
channel image
Rob Skiba
607 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

In this broadcast, I brought back Brian Godawa as my guest to continue where we left off in our discussion of Preterism vs Futurism views of the “Last Days.” In this one we focused a lot more on how Scripture should be interpreted. Is it all literal? Is it “poetic” and “metaphorical” or perhaps a combination of all of the above? What about ideas of dual-fulfillment prophecy? These were the questions we tried to tackle in this one, while leaving room for much more dialogue to come.


website: godawa.com/books/chronicles-of-the-apocalypse


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket