TFR - 109 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 2

In this broadcast, I brought back Brian Godawa as my guest to continue where we left off in our discussion of Preterism vs Futurism views of the “Last Days.” In this one we focused a lot more on how Scripture should be interpreted. Is it all literal? Is it “poetic” and “metaphorical” or perhaps a combination of all of the above? What about ideas of dual-fulfillment prophecy? These were the questions we tried to tackle in this one, while leaving room for much more dialogue to come.
website: godawa.com/books/chronicles-of-the-apocalypse
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.