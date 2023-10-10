TFR - 109 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 2

In this broadcast, I brought back Brian Godawa as my guest to continue where we left off in our discussion of Preterism vs Futurism views of the “Last Days.” In this one we focused a lot more on how Scripture should be interpreted. Is it all literal? Is it “poetic” and “metaphorical” or perhaps a combination of all of the above? What about ideas of dual-fulfillment prophecy? These were the questions we tried to tackle in this one, while leaving room for much more dialogue to come.





