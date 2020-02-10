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All of China is Under Quarantine!! Mass Graves Built & People Losing it!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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7342 views • February 10, 2020
Almost all of China is under Quarantine by the Government as road blocks are popping up all over the place to prevent people from leaving which isn't working very well!! As well as Mass Graves being built right now!!
Reports of people jumping out of they're quarantining buildings & hanging themselves as well as coughing on people is also happening!! As the Chinese government making propaganda videos to down play how bad the spread of the CoronaVirus really is!!
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newszgoldenreportwuhan china coronaviruschina under quarantinecoronavirus death everywherechina road blockschina people hungcoronavirus china suicidesmass graves chinahanging people china
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