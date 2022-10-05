HOMOSEXUALS PROMOTE SEX WITH CHILDREN - RUSSIA SAYS NO MORE!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 4, 2022
tonight Dalton Clodfelter breaks down the Talmudic Jewish plot to promote homosexuality and sexual degeneracy in the Slavic/western world.
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