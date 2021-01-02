BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEW LEADER OF UNITED STATES DECLARED After Trump CIA & NORTHCOM Stage an Attack on U.S
United States Leader Ronald
United States Leader Ronald
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • January 02, 2021
NEW LEADER OF UNITED STATES DECLARED After Trump CIA & NORTHCOM Stage an Attack on U.S

Please become a sovereign and turn your back on the US OF A CORP in Wash D.C. that is posing as a GovernMent/ControlMind and has invaded the United States via Northern Command [NORTHCOM]. by getting my book and following the steps to sovereignty and freedom, THE SOLUTION: https://www.amazon.com/Solution-Instruction-Manual-Sovereignty-Freedom/dp/B089LYGZC2

Thanks for subscribing to my channel. THE RONALD SHOW 2011 www.youtube.com/TheRonaldShow2011

Become a sovereign living-soul and help end war and poverty by following the steps in my book, THE SOLUTION AN INSTRUCTION MANUAL FOR SOVEREIGNTY AND FREEDOM: https://www.amazon.com/Solution-Instruction-Manual-Sovereignty-Freedom/dp/B089LYGZC2

To donate via PayPal - [email protected]

Please like and share my videos. Ring the bell for notifications.

GreatProductsWholesale.com for awesome bulk deals

Thanks for purchasing our Enlightenment-Thru-Entertainment books and motion pictures

Hollywood and Vine BOOK (Movie Head Books Book 1) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DS8MKPS/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_oepPEbW8JY63S The

Second Coming of the Messiah Book 1: The Awakening https://www.amazon.com/dp/1466379693/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_XqpPEb50G8FQA

Hollywood and Vine DVD HOLLYWOOD AND VINE the movie https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D13TC4J/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_HbpPEbPZCXF70

How to Write a Screenplay in 30 Days or Less BOOK https://www.amazon.com/dp/1463440324/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_i9hQEbK43TEWP

RONONYMOUS - Step One of the Revolution DVD https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J4E22GC/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_lcpPEb4VEE4NZ

TRUE STORIES Episode 1 "The UFO Abduction of Rob Amos" DVD https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FT6W566/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_x.hQEb3R36YKR

TRUE STORIES Episode II "A Lifetime of Alien Abductions" STREAMING https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07BGFM1HT/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r TEE

SHIRTS AND APPAREL MEME-LIFE RONONYMOUS HOODIE https://images.app.goo.gl/9ucSnR6kf8KBWuAE9

BLEEP-LIFE -SHIRTS
https://teespring.com/stores/bleep-life
Keywords
trumpwararmageddonnorthcom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling &#8220;hate speech&#8221; and &#8220;disinformation&#8221;

EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling “hate speech” and “disinformation”

Belle Carter
Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Edison Reed
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy