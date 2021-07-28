An Exclusive Interview w/ Jonathan Wichmann

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Souled Out Media is proud to present this amazing interview with 2022 Gubernatorial Candidate for the State of Wisconsin, Jonathan Wichmann.
I was lucky enough to meet Jonathan in person recently at a Racine county GOP meet-up and listen to him speak. Over the course of his talk, it was quickly made clear that this was no ordinary "republican candidate".
You see, Jonathan is unafraid to talk about what we both feel are some of the most critical and deep-rooted issues which We The People are trying our damnest to navigate through today.
From the looming economic crisis, to corruption in every level of government, to the CDC's never-ending vaccine/mask tyranny, to #SavingAmericaTogether by uniting under the banners of truth and freedom, and much more -- this conversation has it all.
Make sure to share this clip with everyone! More importantly, empower yourself and learn more about Jonathan today by going to wichmannforgovernor.com -- and consider making a donation or signing up for his mailing list.
Be an agent of change today!
Enjoy!
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