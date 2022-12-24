New Zion Assembly - 12/25/22 - The Song of Zacharias

This week, we continue our series of messages related to the birth of Jesus Christ. No matter what your feelings are about Christmas, whether or not to celebrate various aspects of the holiday, I believe that we can all agree that this time of year is the perfect opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, by announcing His entrance into the world. This week, our message focuses on a Christmas song you likely haven’t noticed before…”The Song of Zacharias” from Luke chapter 1.

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.