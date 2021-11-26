© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Italy: Goldman Sachs Dictatorship Orders Super Green Pass by Dec. 6
Follow
0
Share
Report
162 views • November 26, 2021
A Message from Brother Bugnolo - Nov. 25, 2021
Hours ago, the Mario Draghi creative-destructive Dictatorship announced it’s unconstitutional criminal decision to further destroy the Italian people and economy by establishing the super Green Pass, a sort of super DeathVaxx Passport, which goes into effect on December 6, 2021 A. D..
https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
Hours ago, the Mario Draghi creative-destructive Dictatorship announced it’s unconstitutional criminal decision to further destroy the Italian people and economy by establishing the super Green Pass, a sort of super DeathVaxx Passport, which goes into effect on December 6, 2021 A. D..
https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.