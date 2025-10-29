Trump receives 'Grand Order of Mugunghwa' from South Korea's President

South Korea welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday with a replica gold crown and awarded him with the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", the country's highest decoration, the presidential office said.

Trump landed in South Korea on the final leg of a trip through Asia that also saw stops in Malaysia and Japan, with high-profile trade talks expected with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lee's office said that in recognition of Trump's role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean peninsula, he was awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", which is named after South Korea's national flower, a pink hibiscus also known as the Rose of Sharon in English.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean officials announced the leaders had finalized details of their fraught trade deal on how to structure a $350 billion investment in the U.S. in return for cuts to import duties on South Korean goods.



