Trump receives 'Grand Order of Mugunghwa' from South Korea's President

Lee's office said that in recognition of Trump's role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean peninsula, he was awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", which is named after South Korea's national flower, a pink hibiscus also known as the Rose of Sharon in English.
More:
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-award-trump-its-highest-medal-gift-him-golden-crown-2025-10-29/
Adding:
U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean officials announced the leaders had finalized details of their fraught trade deal on how to structure a $350 billion investment in the U.S. in return for cuts to import duties on South Korean goods.
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-says-trade-deal-reached-with-south-korea-2025-10-29/