Trump receives 'Grand Order of Mugunghwa' from South Korea's President
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
12 views • 19 hours ago
South Korea welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday with a replica gold crown and awarded him with the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", the country's highest decoration, the presidential office said.
Trump landed in South Korea on the final leg of a trip through Asia that also saw stops in Malaysia and Japan, with high-profile trade talks expected with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lee's office said that in recognition of Trump's role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean peninsula, he was awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", which is named after South Korea's national flower, a pink hibiscus also known as the Rose of Sharon in English.

More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-award-trump-its-highest-medal-gift-him-golden-crown-2025-10-29/

Adding: 

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean officials announced the leaders had finalized details of their fraught trade deal on how to structure a $350 billion investment in the U.S. in return for cuts to import duties on South Korean goods.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-says-trade-deal-reached-with-south-korea-2025-10-29/

