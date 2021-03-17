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First see, then break their spell
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280 views • March 17, 2021
Criminals, especially cons, excel at playing stupid. And so whenever I encounter the kind of stupidity that tempts me to mock and laugh I immediately become suspicious.
Source Videos:
Thor vs The Destroyer - Fight Scene - Thor Gets His Power Back - Movie CLIP HD —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmLcJ6UO5_Y
Psycho Pelosi Declares “Open Biden” The New “Magic Word” —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVEFcy2FsgU
Planned Parenthood Admit Under Oath to Illegally Selling Fetal Body Parts —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMNazcs3JdQ&;t=363s
Hillary Clinton Won’t Talk About Elizabeth Warren Meeting But Will Talk About Chai | NBC News —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtU5nMbEsQ4
Hannity: Biden stumbles over his words at almost every event —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ktw_cn3G7Xw&;t=5s
Title Sequence: Life of a Bullet - Lord of War (1/10) Movie CLIP (2005) HD —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVDyoCWz0vM
The Benghazi Betrayal with Charles Woods and Nick Noe —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH6qm9OG8Uw
Donald Trump's FULL roasts of Hillary Clinton at Al Smith charity dinner —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOUFsCS7xYE&;t=1s
Watch Joe Biden give an endless hug to Hillary Clinton —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSSMG0MaEnQ&;t=59s
President Biden Signs Executive Orders and Other Presidential Actions —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m55tzTIJwwA&;t=8s
Bush dodges flying shoes —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxNprnas7i8
George Floyd protesters set fire to Minneapolis police station as riots continue —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5w0v8XsI9I&;t=44s
President Trump calls Democrats 'sick people' —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCRgpY4xk-c&;t=23s
Source Videos:
Thor vs The Destroyer - Fight Scene - Thor Gets His Power Back - Movie CLIP HD —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmLcJ6UO5_Y
Psycho Pelosi Declares “Open Biden” The New “Magic Word” —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVEFcy2FsgU
Planned Parenthood Admit Under Oath to Illegally Selling Fetal Body Parts —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMNazcs3JdQ&;t=363s
Hillary Clinton Won’t Talk About Elizabeth Warren Meeting But Will Talk About Chai | NBC News —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtU5nMbEsQ4
Hannity: Biden stumbles over his words at almost every event —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ktw_cn3G7Xw&;t=5s
Title Sequence: Life of a Bullet - Lord of War (1/10) Movie CLIP (2005) HD —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVDyoCWz0vM
The Benghazi Betrayal with Charles Woods and Nick Noe —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zH6qm9OG8Uw
Donald Trump's FULL roasts of Hillary Clinton at Al Smith charity dinner —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOUFsCS7xYE&;t=1s
Watch Joe Biden give an endless hug to Hillary Clinton —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSSMG0MaEnQ&;t=59s
President Biden Signs Executive Orders and Other Presidential Actions —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m55tzTIJwwA&;t=8s
Bush dodges flying shoes —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxNprnas7i8
George Floyd protesters set fire to Minneapolis police station as riots continue —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5w0v8XsI9I&;t=44s
President Trump calls Democrats 'sick people' —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCRgpY4xk-c&;t=23s
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