© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Health Minister promotes injection that left him hospitalised
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • March 16, 2021
Greg Hunt, the Health Minister for Australia was left hospitalized after taking the AstaZenica Covid shot with an infection, one of the many side effects of this new technology. As other nations around the world have halted promotion of this injection due to safety concerns, Greg Hunt continues to promote and supports its emergency use authorization.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.