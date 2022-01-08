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STOP, I want OFF! - January 6, 2022
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10 views • January 08, 2022
STOP, I want OFF! – January 6, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
All new links below…
Yahoo – Why the Vaxxed are getting sick – Official BS
https://news.yahoo.com/why-many-vaccinated-people-getting-050338384.html
This is what 5G can do – GOING TO COME ON SLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w7iqy4Q5ipwF/
FLU-RONA???
https://youtu.be/EnvfK1gdRFo
Yahoo – What is Flurona? Now they are calling it a “twindemic”
https://news.yahoo.com/flurona-coronavirus-influenza-co-infections-154230659.html
Causes of loss of smell – radiation can also be a cause
https://www.activebeat.com/your-health/7-causes-of-ansomia-or-loss-of-smell/?utm_pagetype=long
The KILL shots lots… Rona Roulette
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSRB1SZHE7rx/
Phones do not really have any FiVe GeEe capability installed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LkhyOc8Qy6zY/
This is in the shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nJH5yIFkEnMr/
https://www.brighteon.com/786cfbf1-7c3c-4206-80e7-554a968aac44
And this is what that does
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mDynZIPjiX37/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3gzzggZb2a24/
Serpentine Fire Lyrics - 1977
https://genius.com/Earth-wind-and-fire-serpentine-fire-lyrics
“Gonna tell the story, o' Morning glory
All about the serpentine fire
Surely as life begun, You will as one
Battle with the serpentine fire”
A Call - Virtual Hell is Coming
https://youtu.be/hreL2x8REvU
This Spirit Is Taking Over the World but People Don't See It
https://youtu.be/KJ8bOuI2uXU
The Two Preachers
https://youtu.be/HfZDwZmCrF4
And that is why I want off this ride! Guess what, it’s almost over.
Seek Him like never before, seek Him with all your heart…
Come Lord Jesus.
Father, help us to do your will while we wait, Amen
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
All new links below…
Yahoo – Why the Vaxxed are getting sick – Official BS
https://news.yahoo.com/why-many-vaccinated-people-getting-050338384.html
This is what 5G can do – GOING TO COME ON SLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w7iqy4Q5ipwF/
FLU-RONA???
https://youtu.be/EnvfK1gdRFo
Yahoo – What is Flurona? Now they are calling it a “twindemic”
https://news.yahoo.com/flurona-coronavirus-influenza-co-infections-154230659.html
Causes of loss of smell – radiation can also be a cause
https://www.activebeat.com/your-health/7-causes-of-ansomia-or-loss-of-smell/?utm_pagetype=long
The KILL shots lots… Rona Roulette
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSRB1SZHE7rx/
Phones do not really have any FiVe GeEe capability installed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LkhyOc8Qy6zY/
This is in the shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nJH5yIFkEnMr/
https://www.brighteon.com/786cfbf1-7c3c-4206-80e7-554a968aac44
And this is what that does
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mDynZIPjiX37/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3gzzggZb2a24/
Serpentine Fire Lyrics - 1977
https://genius.com/Earth-wind-and-fire-serpentine-fire-lyrics
“Gonna tell the story, o' Morning glory
All about the serpentine fire
Surely as life begun, You will as one
Battle with the serpentine fire”
A Call - Virtual Hell is Coming
https://youtu.be/hreL2x8REvU
This Spirit Is Taking Over the World but People Don't See It
https://youtu.be/KJ8bOuI2uXU
The Two Preachers
https://youtu.be/HfZDwZmCrF4
And that is why I want off this ride! Guess what, it’s almost over.
Seek Him like never before, seek Him with all your heart…
Come Lord Jesus.
Father, help us to do your will while we wait, Amen
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