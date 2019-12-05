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5G and vaccine dangers to your life!
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147 views • December 05, 2019
5G is being rolled out throughout much of American - Dec. 6, which will be D Day - leading to radiation disorders, mental disabilities, and premature deaths. In India, where 5 G is now in use, cancer rates have gone up 3000%(!) from what I've seen.
In the woods, where you can't use your phone, those hills are alive with the sounds of nature. In civilization, the air is alive with pulse EMF and other radiations to activate your devices in subways, and everywhere. Problem: our nervous systems are 'quasi-electrical, and the EMF wavelengths are similar, and interfere with our body's nerve impulses. Very troublesome for young growing childrens' development.
Remember 5G was developed and deployed as a weapon of war. The levels of these radiations from towers could be potentially increased to lethal levels when ...whenever it becomes necessary to 'clear an area';.
Vaccination Acceptance form mentioned on this program
: Sorry it is NOT FORMATTED here.
For a full, proper Vaccination Responsibility form (2 pages) write me at [email protected] with VACCINATION in the Header. (Your comments always welcomed - hope I can handle the volume )
ACCEPTANCE OF PHYSICAL RESPONSIBILITY
I, the undersigned, being a qualified health professional, having assumed decision-making power independently, or having been appointed to such, by a government bureaucracy or health corporation controlled by such, do request or require the following named individual:
_________________________________________to receive the following Vaccination(s), __ [for which I can now supply the certified Test Results for the Vaccine’s safety & efficacy: ________________________________________________________________________],
contrary to laws of this state that provide religious, philosophical & health-based exemptions.
I know and agree that this individual is in excellent health, or has health concerns/issues: mainly: _______________________________________________________________ prior to my informed
administration of said immunization(s) vaccination(s), or treatment(s).
Consistent with this requirement / request and the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is my personal acceptance of full responsibility for any and all damages resulting from such immunizations.
As a result, I agree to provide compensation amounting to $1,000,000.00
to the family/ies of the persons I am requiring to receive the aforementioned vaccinations for each resulting vaccine related injury(s), side-effect(s) and/or disease(s) as follows:
__Death: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Sudden infant death syndrome: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Shaken baby syndrome: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cerebral bleeding: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cancer: http://www.sv40cancer.com/
__Tumors: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Asthma: http://vaccines.net/Asthma/...
__Auto-immune disease(s): http://healthresearchtoday....
__Polio: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Bowel blockage: http://www.909shot.com/rota...
__Autism: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Brain damage: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Mental retardation: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Crippling arthritis: http://www.vaclib.org/intro...
__Paralysis: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Mercury poisoning: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Diabetes: http://vaccines.net/diabete...
__Blindness: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Loss of IQ: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Pain: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Seizures: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Chronic fatigue syndrome: http://healthresearchtoday....
Other known – specify
______________________________________________________
*Note that virtually all of the above
conditions /diseases are incurable by modern medicine, but all are more easily prevented by abstinence!
Name (print):_____________________
Position:_______________at __________________.
Signature:_______________________Phone______________Date:______________ 20___
In the woods, where you can't use your phone, those hills are alive with the sounds of nature. In civilization, the air is alive with pulse EMF and other radiations to activate your devices in subways, and everywhere. Problem: our nervous systems are 'quasi-electrical, and the EMF wavelengths are similar, and interfere with our body's nerve impulses. Very troublesome for young growing childrens' development.
Remember 5G was developed and deployed as a weapon of war. The levels of these radiations from towers could be potentially increased to lethal levels when ...whenever it becomes necessary to 'clear an area';.
Vaccination Acceptance form mentioned on this program
: Sorry it is NOT FORMATTED here.
For a full, proper Vaccination Responsibility form (2 pages) write me at [email protected] with VACCINATION in the Header. (Your comments always welcomed - hope I can handle the volume )
ACCEPTANCE OF PHYSICAL RESPONSIBILITY
I, the undersigned, being a qualified health professional, having assumed decision-making power independently, or having been appointed to such, by a government bureaucracy or health corporation controlled by such, do request or require the following named individual:
_________________________________________to receive the following Vaccination(s), __ [for which I can now supply the certified Test Results for the Vaccine’s safety & efficacy: ________________________________________________________________________],
contrary to laws of this state that provide religious, philosophical & health-based exemptions.
I know and agree that this individual is in excellent health, or has health concerns/issues: mainly: _______________________________________________________________ prior to my informed
administration of said immunization(s) vaccination(s), or treatment(s).
Consistent with this requirement / request and the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is my personal acceptance of full responsibility for any and all damages resulting from such immunizations.
As a result, I agree to provide compensation amounting to $1,000,000.00
to the family/ies of the persons I am requiring to receive the aforementioned vaccinations for each resulting vaccine related injury(s), side-effect(s) and/or disease(s) as follows:
__Death: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Sudden infant death syndrome: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Shaken baby syndrome: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cerebral bleeding: http://www.vaclib.org/basic...
__Cancer: http://www.sv40cancer.com/
__Tumors: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Asthma: http://vaccines.net/Asthma/...
__Auto-immune disease(s): http://healthresearchtoday....
__Polio: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Bowel blockage: http://www.909shot.com/rota...
__Autism: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Brain damage: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Mental retardation: http://www.vaclib.org/news/...
__Crippling arthritis: http://www.vaclib.org/intro...
__Paralysis: http://www.909shot.com/Kids...
__Mercury poisoning: http://www.gulfwarvets.com/...
__Diabetes: http://vaccines.net/diabete...
__Blindness: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Loss of IQ: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Pain: http://www.909shot.com/Dise...
__Seizures: http://www.vaclib.org/email...
__Chronic fatigue syndrome: http://healthresearchtoday....
Other known – specify
______________________________________________________
*Note that virtually all of the above
conditions /diseases are incurable by modern medicine, but all are more easily prevented by abstinence!
Name (print):_____________________
Position:_______________at __________________.
Signature:_______________________Phone______________Date:______________ 20___
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