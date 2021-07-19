Dems Admit How Easy Voting Machines are Hacked

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Well they told us didn't they. They told the world how easy it was going to be to make the Machines do what they are programmed to do Then the leveraged it for themselves.
Here is a supercut of just SOME of the dems stating how vulnerable the voting machines are to hackers:
Adam Schiff, Sheila Jackson Lee, Val Demings, Jennifer Wexton, Ron Wyden, Ted Lieu, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Mark Warner, Zoe Lofgren and Robyn Kelly all expressing concern over the cyber security of voting machines