RT News - November 3 2025 2PM GMT

November 3, 2025

As large numbers of Christians are being killed in the West African nation, is Nigeria the next battleground for America? Well, Donald Trump says US boots on the ground are a real possibility. Responding to threats out of Washington. Abuja calls for collaboration rejecting anything that harms its territorial integrity. That's according to Nigeria's presidential adviser in an interview here on RT. One person is killed and seven more wounded in the latest IDF strike on South Lebanon marking another Israeli breach of the so-called ceasefire with Beirut. Russian armed forces take aim and hit Ukraine's military infrastructure with a number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles - in what the MOD call a response to Kiev's terrorist acts.





This video was made with linuxmint.

