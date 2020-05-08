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Dr. Judy Mikovits, Fired, Jailed, and Persecuted for Discovery of Long Term Vaccine Lethality
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32 views • May 08, 2020
"Masks will hamper oxygen intake. Unless you are working in a hospital setting, it is NOT necessary. But go ahead and hold onto to your security blanket if it makes you feel better. I do not listen to the government when it tries to instruct me on how to maintain health, nor do I trust their ‘stats” (which we know are based on unconfirmed numbers)." ~Dr. Judy Mikovits
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