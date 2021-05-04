BUILD BACK BETTER - UN MOCKINGBIRD PROPAGANDA ** - UN Agenda 2030/The Great Reset-One and the Same – Infowars – 01/May/2021

** Emergency Saturday Broadcast: The Next Phase Of The Great Reset Is Here- Banned.Video AJ Show – 01/May/2021-- Globalists are now announcing permanent lockdowns and forced inoculations including the military. Professor Francis Boyle breaks down international and national law on how forced inoculations are illegal and how you can stop them.Comments:• BOTTOM LINE HERE IS SOMEONE IN THE MILITARY NEEDS TO SCOOP UP GATES, FAUCHI, AND ANY OTHER ASSHOLE THST BROUGHT THIS MEDICAL TYRANNY TO OUR SHORES IMMEDIATELY!! OFF TO GITMO FOR YOUR TRIBUNAL AND PUNISHMENT!! ENOUGH OF THIS BS ALREADY!!! DAMN CRIMINAL MONSTERS!!!• Crime Minister was out to destroy Canada and the Canadian way of life LONG before March 2020, he's a Soros puppet and everything you're experiencing at the Mexican border WE have been experiencing at OUR border for years, ever heard of Rodham Road? Immigrants flying into Vermont and walking over the Canadian border and getting everything on a silver platter at the cost of Cdn Taxpayers. Oh and Google Justin Trudeau/Castro's son and find out why he's so impressed with Communism. You think Pierre was his father? Fuck no, Castro was his father.• More people need to get with the program and come to terms with what’s happening. This is not good at all and I wish people would watch these videos and take it seriously!!!! People are so brainwashed and demonic it’s not funny :(• What is happening in Canada is terrifying. Anyone that could conceive that is normal is insane• And how do reptilians, shape shifters, fallen angels or whatever.. fit in all this? Who is doing the brainwashing at Harvard? Are they sitting and waiting there hoping that some psychopath twisted human being shows up with the ambition, vision and intention to depopulate the planet after getting the PhD? as if he or she had previous knowledge that that is what they teach at Harvard..? If I or any other person here goes to Harvard, would they transform us into a reptilian or what..? Where is the connection?• In schools, they've been actively recruiting students into their communistic sales pitch of loving the earth, saving it from mankind's demonic blind ambitions and that only their exclusive club of schooled students gets brainwashed into their family and think the entire time, they, the students, believe they're getting insider poop on how to grab a great career out screwing people over mentally and physically, if we allow them to stab us in the neck while we are still sleepwalking their handler's whet dream of killing all of us so that they may dance upon our graves.• All of this talk about everything that's so horrifying and bad, but not ONE damn word about their Geo-engineering, manipulating the weather with chemical spraying, all working in conjunction with GMO poisons in food, vaccines, etc. to end humanity as we are, and replace us with borgs...researching "The Singularity"...that should keep you busy for a couple of years.• My boss at work is in his 40s never smoked never drinks blood pressure great now all the sudden two months after the covid vaccine had a stroke he can’t move his right arm has 50% of his right leg and is face droops