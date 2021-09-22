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Surrender Addiction to Creation, Buddhism 101
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Enjoy this short snippet from the interview that Orion Council Channeler, Krista Raisa and award-winning movie producer, Jack Roth does with the author, Von Galt. Von spent her entire life (40 yrs) studying Earth's ascension process. In this snippet, she shares her Buddhist understanding of the final doorway out of the Wheel of Dharma by letting go of the addiction we have with creation itself. How does one let go of the best drug in all creation? How does one let go of the Game of Polarity by having an ego death in order to be reabsorbed into the universal one mind.
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/BnpTI8h-qww
More about Paranormal Unwrapped: Paranormal Unwrapped is a show hosted by Krista Raisa and Jack Roth. Krista is dedicated to teaching "ascension" with the help of Orion Council, esoteric knowledge and art. Proceeds go to the environment, women and minorities.
☮Channel, Teacher, Artist, Krista Raisa: http://www.kristaraisa.com
☮ETSY SHOP [art + wellness]: http://kristasangels.etsy.com
☮E-SCHOOL: https://kristasangels.teachable.com/
☮BOOKS [paperback & Kindle]: http://amazon.com/author/kristaraisa
☮INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/galacticfaery
☮Ezoterra - “Hobgoblin Slayer”: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/ez...
☮PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kraisa
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/BnpTI8h-qww
More about Paranormal Unwrapped: Paranormal Unwrapped is a show hosted by Krista Raisa and Jack Roth. Krista is dedicated to teaching "ascension" with the help of Orion Council, esoteric knowledge and art. Proceeds go to the environment, women and minorities.
☮Channel, Teacher, Artist, Krista Raisa: http://www.kristaraisa.com
☮ETSY SHOP [art + wellness]: http://kristasangels.etsy.com
☮E-SCHOOL: https://kristasangels.teachable.com/
☮BOOKS [paperback & Kindle]: http://amazon.com/author/kristaraisa
☮INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/galacticfaery
☮Ezoterra - “Hobgoblin Slayer”: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/ez...
☮PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kraisa
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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