INSANE: inside Speed Boat cabin, Double Flips to break world record, somehow spares pilots
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
222 views • 6 days ago

INSANE footage from inside speed boat cabin as stomach-churning double flip somehow spares pilots

Clip appears to show them nudging past 206mph world record speed attempt — but radar reportedly recorded them falling just short of the mark.

Adding post from US Navy:

U.S. Navy Reports F/A-18E Super Hornet Lost Overboard from USS Harry S. Truman

The U.S. Navy reports that an F/A-18E Super Hornet and a tow tractor were lost overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman while operating in the Red Sea today. The aircraft was being moved in the hangar bay when the crew lost control, sending both into the sea. One minor injury was reported. An investigation is underway.

