Chickens in High tunnel having fun in the Wintertime

In this episode, we are in the high tunnel early in the morning, enjoying the chickens. The outside temperature is around 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and the inside is a balmy 35 degrees. And the chickens are having a blast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.