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Examining the Landscape to Determine the History and Changes of the Earth through Geomorphology with Mikael Attal
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20 views • January 19, 2022
How can geomorphology be used to determine earthquake hazards? By watching the changes in geography over the Earth's history, we can learn to predict future geographic events. Listen up to discover:
1) What geomorphologists study
2) How predictions of stability can be made
3) How Earth scientists can help with future environmental problems
Mikael Attal, a geomorphologist at the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh, shares his research and work studying the changes in the Earth's landscape and what these changes can mean for the future.
Major geological events like earthquakes can be some of the most significantly changing events on Earth. By studying these changes and how they have affected the geography of an area, we may be able to start making predictions to mitigate risk and attempt to predict significant future events.
These studies allow various countries and societies to better prepare for the possibility of natural disasters and save lives. Moreover, by identifying disasters waiting to happen, false senses of security can be shaken, and actual beneficial measures can be taken.
For additional resources, visit https://www.research.ed.ac.uk/en/persons/mikael-attal.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
1) What geomorphologists study
2) How predictions of stability can be made
3) How Earth scientists can help with future environmental problems
Mikael Attal, a geomorphologist at the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh, shares his research and work studying the changes in the Earth's landscape and what these changes can mean for the future.
Major geological events like earthquakes can be some of the most significantly changing events on Earth. By studying these changes and how they have affected the geography of an area, we may be able to start making predictions to mitigate risk and attempt to predict significant future events.
These studies allow various countries and societies to better prepare for the possibility of natural disasters and save lives. Moreover, by identifying disasters waiting to happen, false senses of security can be shaken, and actual beneficial measures can be taken.
For additional resources, visit https://www.research.ed.ac.uk/en/persons/mikael-attal.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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