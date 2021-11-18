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Keep the Spirit of Veteran's Day Going All Year Long!
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10 views • November 18, 2021
ABOUT: Since "Veteran's Day is Everyday," Ann wishes to encourage folks to become a part of area civic groups or events in support of those who serve in harm's way. Ann also sends her best regards to those already involved in offering their support.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
Images are by permission, license, or from what the artist believes are public domain sites; please advise if additional licensing is required on any image. This video has been made for public inspiration; it is not for sale and may be shared or streamed for non-profit purposes.
Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak & Charles Byerly for their support which makes these recordings possible.
For more inspirational videos - see Playlists at:
Ann M. Wolf Channel - YouTube
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
Images are by permission, license, or from what the artist believes are public domain sites; please advise if additional licensing is required on any image. This video has been made for public inspiration; it is not for sale and may be shared or streamed for non-profit purposes.
Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak & Charles Byerly for their support which makes these recordings possible.
For more inspirational videos - see Playlists at:
Ann M. Wolf Channel - YouTube
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