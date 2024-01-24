EU Chief Says They Can Force a Peace Contract on Israel?

The world is trying to force its will on Israel to accept a two-state solution. Also, China is still trying to buy up American farmland.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Erick Stakelbeck - The Watchman - Israeli Base ATTACKED by Hezbollah Missiles; Europe DEMANDS Palestinian State | Watchman Newscast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mfNRRr9OvQ&ab_channel=ErickStakelbeck-TheWatchman





2. Bannon’s War Room - Natalie Winters Joins WarRoom To Discuss The CCP’s Ownership Of Farmland In The United States

https://rumble.com/v48vrf3-natalie-winters-joins-warroom-to-discuss-the-ccps-ownership-of-farmland-in-.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com