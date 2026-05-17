AI Data Centers, Digital Twins, Financial Control Grid — this week everything changed.

What's happening:

• Trump visited China with Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — while two very big things quietly happened to your money

• Kevin Warsh confirmed as new Federal Reserve Chair — he watched the crash, the bailouts, and the debt spiral firsthand

• The Clarity Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee — full monitoring of digital currency is coming whether you're ready or not

• Brookfield CEO openly stated they are "rewiring the world economy" — laying the foundation for AI and massive data center infrastructure

Data Centers & Digital Twins:

• Data centers aren't just for storage — they're building entire world simulations using Social Digital Twins

• A hyperscale data center in Utah could consume 9 gigawatts — more than double Utah's current statewide usage

• A Pennsylvania town of 7,000 is getting 51 data center buildings covering 14% of the borough's land

• 50,000 residents told their electricity will be cut to power data centers

Surveillance & Digital ID:

• King Charles announced British government is moving ahead with digital ID cards in line with Agenda 2030

• UK's National Health Service giving Palantir contractors unlimited admin access to identifiable patient data

• Wells Fargo has secured a U.S. patent for microscopic sensor particles — called "smart dust" — floating in the air at the point of sale

• All future vehicles sold in the U.S. will be equipped with an AI-controlled kill switch

War on Food, Air, Water, Energy:

• A New Jersey woman refused a smart water meter — the water company shut off her water for six days

• Scientists detected hazardous chemicals in Oklahoma air — the first time in the Western Hemisphere

• 9,500 residents issued a boil-water advisory — the water district has no backup generators

Stay informed. — HopeGirl









0:00 — What is the Financial Control Grid and how does it affect you?

1:20 — Why did Trump bring Elon Musk and Jensen Huang to China?

2:45 — Who is Kevin Warsh and why does it matter that he's the new Fed Chair?

4:10 — What is the Clarity Act and what does it mean for your money?

5:30 — What did Brookfield's CEO mean by "rewiring the world economy"?

7:00 — What are Social Digital Twins and why are data centers being built for them?

9:15 — Why is the UK giving Palantir access to NHS patient records?

10:40 — What is Bill Gates' Digital ID and how is King Charles rolling it out?

12:00 — What is "smart dust" and how does Wells Fargo's patent use it?

13:20 — How are scientists planning to use your body as a 6G antenna?

14:50 — What is the deliberate war being waged against America's air, water, food, and energy?

16:30 — What happened to the woman who refused a smart water meter?

17:45 — What hazardous chemical was found in Oklahoma air for the first time?

19:00 — How much power will the Utah hyperscale data center consume?

20:15 — What is happening to the Pennsylvania town of 7,000 with 51 data centers?

21:40 — What caused 9,500 residents to need a boil-water advisory near Flagstaff?

23:00 — What is the AI-controlled kill switch now required in all new U.S. vehicles?





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This week's Hope Girl Weekly News Roundup covers "Big Tech and the Financial Control Grid," with a focus on how AI data center impact the world. We also explore the latest tech news, including developments around digital twin technology and the controversial smart meter installations. Stay informed on these crucial finance and tech topics.