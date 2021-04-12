EVERGREEN CHEM WEAPONS SEIZED: Turkish News Reports DIABOLICAL GLOBAL PLAN

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This broadcast reports that the Ever Given ship owned by Evergreen that blocked the Suez Canal was carrying chemical weapons designed to accelerate climate change as well as interact with 5G to alter the soil and devastate the global food supply. Bill Gates part of this master plan, which also involves pushing humans to eat synthetic fake meat, again, interacting with 5G. Summary - climate change to destroy farming and raising of animals, and depopulate the humans on a global level.
The Globalists plan was interrupted in an operation carried out by 'Nationalist Powers', the ship's contents were confiscated.