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Why You SHOULD TRY Taking 100mgs Of LUGOLS IODINE!
Lugols Iodine is one of the most widely available and ingested supplementation forms of the essential mineral known as Iodine and in today's world so many people are chronically deficient in it and this results in a whole host of ill effects in the human body.
And one thing I wanted to make you all aware of is "Why You SHOULD TRY Taking 100mgs Of LUGOLS IODINE!" which is classed as a mega dose and there are very good reasons as to why I recommend this dose.
If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
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