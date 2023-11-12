2024 Crash - High Probability

Warning indicators are flashing RED despite false reporting and media blackouts. Once the FED stops raising or lowers interest rates, the financial blow-out starts.

Something has to give.

Pure madness in progress because the USA is bankrupt and cannot afford $1 Trillion a year interest along with massive funded and unfunded liabilities. Stopping student loan repayments as the housing, automotive, and many other industries crash, funding expensive wars, and increasing taxes on tapped out consumers with too much debt is a death spiral.

Only answer is to reduce your debt as possible and diversify into real money and assets before the bail-ins commence. Then you need to survive the angry masses and government tyranny.