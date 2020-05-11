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Dark Outpost 11-05-2020 Megachurch Megahucksters
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199 views • November 05, 2020
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Tonight, we address the election crisis, and whether the Megachurch pastors who preach the prosperity gospel are truly teaching Christianity, or are simply hucksters taking believers to the cleaners. Plus...Jessie Czebotar of Illuminate The Darkness joins us. Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
Tonight, we address the election crisis, and whether the Megachurch pastors who preach the prosperity gospel are truly teaching Christianity, or are simply hucksters taking believers to the cleaners. Plus...Jessie Czebotar of Illuminate The Darkness joins us. Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
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