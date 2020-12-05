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COVID 19 PFIZER VACCINE - ALARMING DISCOVERIES
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351 views • December 05, 2020
Why do you need a potentially life threatening, DNA altering vaccine that contains fetal tissues from aborted (MURDERED) babies for average flu (rebranded to covid19) with 99,9% recovery rate!
To explain where this “95% effective” claim actually comes from: The Pfizer vaccine trial included nearly 44,000 people. Half getting their vaccine, half getting a placebo. In total, from the 44,000 people,170 were later recorded as having become ‘infected with
Covid19’. 162 of them were in the placebo group, 8 of them in the vaccine group.The vaccine is therefore credited with preventing 154 cases of Covid19…or 95%.
You don’t need to be a medical researcher or virologist to see how potentially flawed this reasoning is. The entire trial of 44,000 people is deemed a success based on the
potentially multi-variant outcome from less than 4% of those involved.The details of the trial are hard to come by, so we have yet to find out how these 170 people were even diagnosed with “Covid19”.
Was it a clinical diagnosis based on symptoms? Or PCR test? Either method would raise serious questions about accuracy.
In short, the answer to “Does it work?” is “we have no idea.”
(5 Burning Questions About The New COVID Vaccine) -
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source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PGwLx9zWmgC4/
To explain where this “95% effective” claim actually comes from: The Pfizer vaccine trial included nearly 44,000 people. Half getting their vaccine, half getting a placebo. In total, from the 44,000 people,170 were later recorded as having become ‘infected with
Covid19’. 162 of them were in the placebo group, 8 of them in the vaccine group.The vaccine is therefore credited with preventing 154 cases of Covid19…or 95%.
You don’t need to be a medical researcher or virologist to see how potentially flawed this reasoning is. The entire trial of 44,000 people is deemed a success based on the
potentially multi-variant outcome from less than 4% of those involved.The details of the trial are hard to come by, so we have yet to find out how these 170 people were even diagnosed with “Covid19”.
Was it a clinical diagnosis based on symptoms? Or PCR test? Either method would raise serious questions about accuracy.
In short, the answer to “Does it work?” is “we have no idea.”
(5 Burning Questions About The New COVID Vaccine) -
tag_thought_criminal
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PGwLx9zWmgC4/
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