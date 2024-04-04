⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and engaged AFU manpower and hardware close to Rozovka, Raygorodka, Zhovtnevoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and hit manpower and hardware of the 28th Mechanised, 92nd Assault Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU lost up to 340 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and eight motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, as well as three AFU ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line. They defeated the units of the 24th, 47th mechanised, 3rd assault, and 25th airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Orlovka, Berdychi, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 25th Airborne Brigade was repelled close to Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 305 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, as well as the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vodyanoye, Storozhevoye, and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle during the day.

▫️In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 28th Mechanised and 128th Mountain Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Mirnoye and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as one Grad MLRS.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have been eliminated: an ammunition depot, a temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries close to Merefa (Kharkov region), as well as manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 135 areas.

Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), destroyed 196 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, and intercepted 18 HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

▫️In total, 582 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 18,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 495 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,687 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,264 MLRS vehicles, 8,654 field artillery guns and mortars, and 20,596 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.