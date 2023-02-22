MP2019 SOP8 linear regulator for ASIC Miner Hash Board | asicminer repair parts

MP2019 SOP8 is the product number to the linear regulator MP2019 series. 40V 300mA, Low Quiescent Current Adjustable Output Linear Regulator.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1109
#MP2019 #SOP8 #ASICMiner #HashBoard
