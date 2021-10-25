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On Jordan Peterson Vs. Cathy Newman (Channel 4 Debate) -- Dumping With Scrump #15
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30 views • October 25, 2021
Jordan Peterson's appearance on Channel 4, and his absolute destruction of Cathy Newman, has sent shockwaves across the internet. Cathy Newman's horrible performance during this faux-interview has drawn a lot of fire her way, while Jordan Peterson's snappy rebuttals of her empty claims have only served to raise his own profile. But, as it always seems to be the case, the mainstream media is redirecting the discussion towards one of harassment - claiming that it's gotten so bad, that Channel 4 has had to hire security specifically for Cathy Newman. What's really going on here? Dev and Scrump go over it bit by bit - AND YES SCRUMP'S 4 POINT PLAN IS SPOT ON AND THAT'S THE REASON BOTH JORDAN PETERSON AND MILO HAVE ENDORSED IT YES I'M FUCKING JELLY NOTICE ME SENPAIS
Scrump's 4-Step twitter thread: https://twitter.com/CheekiScrump/status/954773827812315136
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
Support the show at: https://patreon.com/shortfatotaku
Scrump's 4-Step twitter thread: https://twitter.com/CheekiScrump/status/954773827812315136
Bug Scrump at: https://twitter.com/cheekiscrump
Support the show at: https://patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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