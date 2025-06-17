BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Urges Evacuation of Tehran as Iran-Israel War Escalates | Latest Update 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
135 views • 22 hours ago

Trump Urges Evacuation of Tehran as Iran-Israel War Escalates | Latest Update 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for all residents of Tehran to evacuate immediately as the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies. With failed nuclear talks, escalating missile strikes, and mounting casualties, the crisis is reaching a critical point. Get the latest updates, Trump’s statements, and what this means for the region. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for real-time coverage and expert analysis.

#TrumpIran #TehranEvacuation #IranIsraelConflict #MiddleEastCrisis #TrumpNews #IranNuclear #IsraelAirstrikes #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe #GlobalSecurity

trump iraniran nuclear programmiddle east crisistrump foreign policytrump tehran evacuationiran israel conflicttrump nuclear deal iraniran israel war 2025trump middle east policytehran evacuation warningtrump truth social iranisrael airstrikes iraniran missile attack israeltrump g7 summit irantrump national securityiran war updateisrael iran newstrump statement iraniran israel escalationiran nuclear talkstrump white house iran
