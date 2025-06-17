© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Urges Evacuation of Tehran as Iran-Israel War Escalates | Latest Update 2025
Description
U.S. President Donald Trump has called for all residents of Tehran to evacuate immediately as the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies. With failed nuclear talks, escalating missile strikes, and mounting casualties, the crisis is reaching a critical point. Get the latest updates, Trump’s statements, and what this means for the region. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for real-time coverage and expert analysis.
Hashtags
#TrumpIran #TehranEvacuation #IranIsraelConflict #MiddleEastCrisis #TrumpNews #IranNuclear #IsraelAirstrikes #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe #GlobalSecurity