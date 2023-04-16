9 11 BILLIONS STOLEN BY AMERICA S FASCIST ELITE!

THE SATANIC ELITE STOLE BILLIONS (NOW TRILLIONS) IN GOLD AND NO ONE DID A DAMN THING ABOUT IT ON 9/11! WHEN OVER 3,000 VICTIMS WERE SAVAGELY MURDERED. I WILL KEEP POSTING THESE VIDEOS REGARDLESS OF WHAT THESE EVIL BASTARDS DO. IT SICK THEY'RE MAKING COUNTLESS TRAINS DE-RAIL AND BLOWING UP MANUFACTURING IN AMERICA TO DESTRY IT FROM WITHIN NOW. INSANE! INSANE AMERICAN'S KEEP GOING TO ENTERTAINMENT ARENA'S THINKING NOTHING TO SEE HERE. THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WILL NOT WAKEUP UNTIL DEMONIC EVIL IS BUSING DOWN THEIR DOOR IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT. YOUR LOVED ONE'S WILL BE RAPED, ROBBED AND KILLED WHEN THIS HAPPENS...WAKEUP NOW DAMIT...SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE....