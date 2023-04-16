9 11 BILLIONS STOLEN BY AMERICA S FASCIST ELITE!

THE SATANIC ELITE STOLE BILLIONS (NOW TRILLIONS) IN GOLD AND NO ONE DID A DAMN THING ABOUT IT ON 9/11! WHEN OVER 3,000 VICTIMS WERE SAVAGELY MURDERED. I WILL KEEP POSTING THESE VIDEOS REGARDLESS OF WHAT THESE EVIL BASTARDS DO. IT SICK THEY'RE MAKING COUNTLESS TRAINS DE-RAIL AND BLOWING UP MANUFACTURING IN AMERICA TO DESTRY IT FROM WITHIN NOW. INSANE! INSANE AMERICAN'S KEEP GOING TO ENTERTAINMENT ARENA'S THINKING NOTHING TO SEE HERE. THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WILL NOT WAKEUP UNTIL DEMONIC EVIL IS BUSING DOWN THEIR DOOR IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT. YOUR LOVED ONE'S WILL BE RAPED, ROBBED AND KILLED WHEN THIS HAPPENS...WAKEUP NOW DAMIT...SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE....
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.