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Arrest Fauci': Hashtag goes viral after the latest Fauci controversy
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747 views • November 02, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSCE7zsGM0U
The phrase #ArrestFauci was the highest trending hashtag on Twitter in the US on Sunday as the beleaguered immunologist faces multiple scandals.
Many Twitter users reacted in disgust after it emerged the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which Dr Anthony Fauci oversees, reportedly partially funded cruel research involving dogs.
Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace released a letter, signed by Democrats and Republicans, calling for an investigation into the NIH after revelations a laboratory in Tunisia conducted cruel experiments on dogs.
“According to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, and subsequent media coverage from October 2018 until February 2019, NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies,” the letter read.
The phrase #ArrestFauci was the highest trending hashtag on Twitter in the US on Sunday as the beleaguered immunologist faces multiple scandals.
Many Twitter users reacted in disgust after it emerged the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which Dr Anthony Fauci oversees, reportedly partially funded cruel research involving dogs.
Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace released a letter, signed by Democrats and Republicans, calling for an investigation into the NIH after revelations a laboratory in Tunisia conducted cruel experiments on dogs.
“According to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, and subsequent media coverage from October 2018 until February 2019, NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies,” the letter read.
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