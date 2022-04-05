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Treating Tumors with Chlorine Dioxide (Animals AND Humans)- "The Testimonial" Edition 2022.11 (Correct Video Demonstration)
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1580 views • April 05, 2022
Welcome to my Newsletter for Molecular Medicines. It is called "The TESTIMONIAL". My effort here is to give a louder voice to those who have recovered from various diseases using Molecular Medicines. At the end of the article, there are also several videos from people who share their own spoken words of how it has worked for them.
See this Testimonial newsletter article Edition 2022.11 at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gl52dDv5RS3wNTgSbhMnLE9jpJNO1DEHOmgGZGitpiI/edit?usp=sharing
Healing can be inexpensive and accessable to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".
Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
See this Testimonial newsletter article Edition 2022.11 at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gl52dDv5RS3wNTgSbhMnLE9jpJNO1DEHOmgGZGitpiI/edit?usp=sharing
Healing can be inexpensive and accessable to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".
Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
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