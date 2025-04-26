She was pushing flu shots for people with asthma, back in 2018. She definitely injected her daughter with all of the recommended poisons, including the mRNA.

###

Paula Radcliffe's daughter, 18, is running her first marathon five years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer as her mother shares harrowing details about her diagnosis.

She broke the world record for a marathon 20 years ago, two decades after her father ran his first.

And now Paula Radcliffe's daughter, who was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, is going to be running her first.

The former world record holder and winner of seven major marathons retired ten years ago.

Now 51, Radcliffe is back running marathons and has been chronicling the build-up to the event with a podcast series, Paula's Marathon Run Club, offering advice to runners at all levels which is sponsored by Children with Cancer UK, the charity her daughter Isla is raising money and awareness for.

Having now recovered, Radcliffe's 18-year-old daughter Isla was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer at the age of 13.

Speaking to this week's Radio Times, Radcliffe said she realised there was a problem with her daughter when she started to get chronic stomach aches and was bleeding.

Tweet:

Paula Radcliffe @paulajradcliffe

I’m fit and healthy, but #asthma puts me at greater risk of #flu complications so I get vaccinated against flu annually #UnlikelyFluCrew #spon

@SanofiUK https://x.com/paulajradcliffe/status/961619514986319874





