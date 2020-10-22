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According to Bill Gates the biggest obstacle to this Covid vaccine will be convincing the sheeple to take some untested toxic concoction that could kill them all
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316 views • October 22, 2020
According to Bill Gates, the biggest obstacle to this Covid vaccine will be convincing the sheeple to take some untested toxic concoction that could kill them.
A reminder from our Uncle Bill that we the sheeple have no choice!
A reminder from our Uncle Bill that we the sheeple have no choice!
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