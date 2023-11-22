Hamas Military Intel Office was Destroyed - from IDF Footage.
A building which the IDF says was the military intel office of Hamas was destroyed, with soldiers collecting intelligence materials, and information about Hamas' underground tunnels from the site, the IDF claims.
