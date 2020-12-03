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JUDY SATORI ~ Wayshower Of Illumination & E. T. Alien Channelling [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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19 views • December 03, 2020
A remarkable, fascinating and unusual lady who has become an inspiration to many people around the world. JUDY SATORI - the New Zealand born author, lecturer, inspirational teacher, speaker, energy- healer, Wayshower and E.T. (Extra-Terrestrial and Interdimensional) Channeller and activator of Human DNA potential. Speaking multi-galactic languages, transmitting energy words of sound and light that activate previously dormant human DNA potential. A much-loved personality in the field of spiritual self-evolvement and esoteric and other-worldly knowledge about our universal connections to other star systems and so-called star beings in the galaxy, and what she calls "beyond the beyond".

This AGE OF TRUTH TV production features Judy Satori in an in-depth hard-talk conversation with AOT TV presenter and interviewer, Lucas Alexander, filmed on May 26, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

JUDY SATORI is an alien-language channeller of beings from the star-constellations Lyra, Sirius, Arcturus, Pleiades and others and has a long history of decoding messages about our known universe and what lies way beyond the common understanding of life as soul and energy-beings.

Judy Satori´s message to the world is clear. It is of compassion, life, light and love and getting human beings to understand and unfold their true potential. However, in this interview she is also asked hard questions about other-worldly sinister forces, possibly part of controlling planet Earth, and our governments through the political and financial system.

SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:

- Judy Satori´s extraordinary life story and path to become a spiritual
teacher and channeller who travels the world.
- Extra-Terrestrial alien races and types:
NORDICS, REPTILIANS, GREYS, LYRANS, PLEIADIANS, SIRIANS,
TALL WHITES, ANNUNNAKI, ARCTURIANS.
- Alien language channelling.
- Politics and the New World Order.
- Coverts and sinister agendas behind the scenes.
- The dangers and health effects of 5G.
- The climate change crisis
- LIGHTWORKING
- Karmic cleansing
- Lucid Dreaming
- Soul Contracts
- WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE DIE? Reincarnation soul trap, or not?
- Jesus, Mary and the Bible. RELIGIONS.
- The power of LOVE.

......all this and much much more as Judy Satori takes you on a extraordinary journey into the unknown, questioned in a dynamic interview/conversation with Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander.


Filmed on the 26th May 2019 at the GYROTONIC CPH studio in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more of JUDY SATORI & ASCENSION LIBRARY:

http://www.judysatori.com
&
http://www.ascensionlibrary.com


PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv


For further contact: [email protected]


© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Keywords
mind controlspiritualitynew world orderilluminaticonspiracies
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