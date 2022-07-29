Call 'RECESSION' what you want, Joe. America KNOWS it’s here

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Glenn Beck
Jul 26, 2022 President Biden held a virtual press conference on Monday, telling America that the U.S. economy is NOT entering a recession: 'We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view,' he said. But here’s the thing, Joe. It’s not all about YOUR view. Glenn and Stu explain why history shows we ARE entering a recession. Plus, Glenn says there’s one reason why most Americans will never believe the lies, no matter how much our far-left leaders want to spin the facts...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCbb6ZdHUHs