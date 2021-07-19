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I AM LOSING MY BROTHER TO A WOMAN! Freedomain Call In
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46 views • July 19, 2021
This was amazing...
First, it seemed like my brother’s girlfriend was stealing him away from the family. They rarely come to family events now, citing excuses like Covid etc. Conversation is minimal.
Then, it seemed my parents do absolutely nothing to try to help the situation - to the extent that they would rather upset anyone else but him.
I try to organize things and try to get everyone together to see if that gap can be healed but no one wants to play ball. I’ve given up trying and don’t really trust any of them anymore.
If you’ll forgive the emotion in this, it’s all very confusing. I feel the only thing to do is just try to spend less time with them all, despite it being the opposite to what I want...
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First, it seemed like my brother’s girlfriend was stealing him away from the family. They rarely come to family events now, citing excuses like Covid etc. Conversation is minimal.
Then, it seemed my parents do absolutely nothing to try to help the situation - to the extent that they would rather upset anyone else but him.
I try to organize things and try to get everyone together to see if that gap can be healed but no one wants to play ball. I’ve given up trying and don’t really trust any of them anymore.
If you’ll forgive the emotion in this, it’s all very confusing. I feel the only thing to do is just try to spend less time with them all, despite it being the opposite to what I want...
Free Documentaries: https://www.freedomain.com/documentaries
Freedomain NFTs: www.freedomainnft.com
Free novel: https://www.freedomain.com/almost
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/freedomain
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
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